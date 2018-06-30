Pulse.ng logo
10 patients get free heart surgeries at LASUTH

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke, made the disclosure at a media briefing at the hospital on Friday in Lagos.

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) says 10 patients benefited from free cardiothoracic surgeries in the ongoing Lagos State Free Open Heart Surgery Mission at the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cbardiothoracic surgery is a specialty that involves operation on organs in the chest including the heart, lungs and blood vessels.

It helps to treat conditions which include hole in the heart, tumours in the heart and lungs and diseases of the heart valves.

The surgeries were done by a team of surgeons and cardiologists in the hospital in collaboration with Cardiostart, a U.S. based NGO.

Oke commended the NGO for its role in making the surgeries free and helping to build the clinical skills of the LASUTH team.

“They came here to Lagos sponsoring themselves with equipment, supplies and consumables worth hundreds of of dollars.

“Working with our team, they are also going to impart some clinical skills so we can develop our skills,” he said.

Dr Sola Pitan, Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Health to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, said that the mission was a continuation of the state government’s pledge to improve healthcare in the state.

He said the intervention would help LASUTH in cardiothoracic surgery.

“We talk about people going abroad for treatment but people come to Lagos from all over the place for treatment.

“We have experts in Lagos who have been involved in other missions; we have depth and can only continue to build on it,” he said.

He noted that the surgery, which would cost between four million and nine million naira per person, was too expensive for the average patient to afford.

He commended the NGO for providing support to ensure that the surgeries were done free for the patients.

Also speaking, Dr Emily Farkas, Mission Director, Cardiostart International, commended the dedication and commitment of Lagos State to the partnership.

She, however, said the challenge would be in keeping and building on the momentum already gained.

Bode Falase, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at the hospital, said the 10 surgeries done included five mitrel Valve replacements, one aortic Valve Replacement and four pacemakers.

He urged governments, private organisations and individuals to contribute to ensure that the intervention was maintained.

