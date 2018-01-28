Home > News > Local >

10 die in Ondo road crashes

No fewer than 10 people died  on Sunday in a two separate fatal road accidents on the  Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway at Agodogun area of Odigbo Local Government and at Ibaka Market in Akungba Akoko in Akoko-South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to eyewitnesses, the Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway crash happened following a head-on collision of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

In the Akungba Akoko accident, an eyewitness said  a truck with registration number LSD 509 XM had a brake failure and the driver lost control of the vehicle, ramming into a road side market in the town.

Mr Vincent  Jack, Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), confirmed the two accidents to newsmen.

He said the  Ore accident occurred at about 1.40 pm and involved a black Mercedes Benz jeep with registration number EPE 144 EW and a blue Toyota Carina car with number plate KTP 580 RG.

Jack said seven people were involved in the accident and six died on the spot while one was injured.

The commander said the accident was caused as a result over speeding  of the vehicles involved.

On the Akungba market accident, Jack said four people died while two were injured.

The FRSC boss said  the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the State Specialist  Hospital in Ikare-Akoko while the injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

He urged  motorists to avoid over speeding  and observe all rules and regulations on the highways. 

