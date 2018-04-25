Home > News > Local >

10,290 suspects arrested for drug-related offences in 2017 – NBS

NBS 10,290 suspects arrested for drug-related offences in 2017

The NBS stated this in Drug Seizure and Arrest Statistics for 2017 posted on its website.

  • Published:
  play (recovery.org)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says no fewer than 10,290 arrests were made for drug-related offences at various ports and border posts across the country in 2017.

The NBS stated this in Drug Seizure and Arrest Statistics for 2017 posted on its website.

The bureau stated that 9,626 of the suspects arrested were male while 664 were female.

The report stated that 1,605 or 15.6 per cent were convicted in 2017 while 1,167 or 11.3 per cent were on counselling.

It stated that 92,687 kilogramme (kg) of exhibits were destroyed while 317 hectares of farmland were also destroyed.

In addition, the report stated that 309,713kg of drugs were seized in 2017 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

It stated that a total of 191,353 kg of Cannabis, also known as marijuana was seized in the year under review.

According to the report, this represents 61.8 per cent of the total drug seized within the period.

It further stated that Tramadol followed closely with 96,136kg seized, representing 31 per cent of the total drug seized.

It noted that Edo State recorded the highest kg (45,338) of drug seizure while Zamfara State recorded the least with 87.21kg of drug seized.

According to the report, data is provided by the NDLEA, verified and validated by the NBS.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehiclebullet
2 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet
3 Melaye How Senator ended up unconscious in a hospital after escaping...bullet

Related Articles

Drug Abuse These 3 cities are the epicenters of Nigeria's drug crisis
Tech There's a science-backed treatment for drug addiction that works — but it's nearly impossible to get
Ramadan Adamawa Muslim Council trains preachers on dos and don’ts
Entertainment 2018 Pulitzer prize Winners
London Stabbings How gang violence in UK is taking the lives of young Nigerians
Strategy Media mogul Tina Brown on what she learned transforming Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, enduring a failed partnership with Harvey Weinstein, and what the #MeToo movement is missing
Bill Cosby 'I could not fight him off,' accuser tells retrial
In Bauchi PCN advises patent medicine dealers against selling illicit drugs
Rodrigo Duterte 'I will arrest you' Philippines' President tells ICC prosecutor
Strategy Photos of Israel's only women's prison show the agonizing reality of life behind bars in a country where only 1% of inmates are female

Local

FEPSAN Committee meets with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja
Boko Haram Presidential Committee on insurgency submits reports, identifies 6,512 detainees
How ex NEMA DG “maintained 20 bank accounts”
Sani Sidi How ex NEMA DG “maintained 20 bank accounts”
Buhari sympathises with Benue over latest herdsmen attack on Christians
In Benue Fresh Attacks: Herdsmen kill undisclosed number of villagers
Lawmakers fault Buhari's $496m military aircraft purchase
Buhari Lawmakers say Buhari's $496m military aircraft purchase is illegal