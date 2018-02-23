Home > News > Local >

1 student killed, 2 injured in Plateau college protest

One student was killed while two others sustained injuries as students of College of Education, Gindiri in Plateau, protested against non issuance of new identity cards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest took place on Thursday evening and later turned violent when security men were drafted to intervene.

However, Mr Cornelius Ka’ankuka, Acting Provost of the College, told Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and his deputy on Friday that the management had promised to address the students’ demands within two weeks.

Ka’ankuka said that the corpse of the deceased student, Manji Philemon, has been deposited at the state hospital mortuary and would be released to the family for burial.

The provost said that the students burned down the school clinic after the injured students were treated and discharged.

He said that 33 vehicles were damaged with seven of them, including the school ambulance, completely burnt.

“The students shattered the windows of the administrative block, the school library and vandalised COASU Corporative Society Shop and looted all goods in the shop including bags of rice and vegetable oil.

“The students also went to the rented residence of the former provost and destroyed some properties and burnt down two cars that were parked in the premises,’’ he said.

Lalong expressed disappointment with the incident in spite of his administration’s efforts to improve facilities in schools in the state.

The governor, who was on the spot assessment visit to the college, vowed to deal decisively with those involved in the ugly incident.

He said that a committee would be set up to investigate the cause of the unrest.

“After we receive the report we will show an example with those found wanting,’’ the governor said.

NAN reports that the school has been closed down indefinitely as students were seen parking out of their hostels.

