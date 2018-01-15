Home > News > Local >

1 killed, another injured in attack on Plateau community

In Plateau 1 killed, another injured in attack on community

Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment play

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong

One man was killed while another was injured on Sunday, when armed men attacked Dundi-Maiyanga village in Kwall, Bassa Local Government, Plateau State.

A source from the village told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that three men were attacked by the armed men that used machetes and cutlasses.

“The three men are brothers; they were in the house when the attackers descended on them, killing one and injuring another, while the other one escaped unhurt,” the source told NAN.

Confirming the incident, Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, told NAN that the incident took place Sunday night.

“From the report sent to us, unknown armed men attacked three people at Dundi-Maiyanga village in Kwall District and killed one Sunday Lale, using machetes.

“Lale’s brother, Ayuba, also suffered massive cuts on his body and is currently at the Catholic Hospital, Kwall,” he said.

Tyopev said that Sunday’s corpse had been evacuated by personnel of the Special Task Force on security in Plateau.

He said that investigation was in progress and urged the affected community to be calm and avoid the temptation to attack people they suspected might be responsible for the incident. 

