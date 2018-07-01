Pulse.ng logo
1,813 Nigerians killed since January 2018 - Amnesty International

Amnesty International also accused the Federal Government of promoting impunity.

  • Published:
Amnesty International (AI) has revealed that 1,813 people have been killed since January 2018, in attacks across 17 states. play

Mass burial for the victim of fulani herdsmen in Benue State (Illustration).

(Ayola TV)
Amnesty International (AI) has revealed that 1,813 people have been killed since January 2018, in attacks across 17 states.

According to a statement issued by the group, the number is more than double of those killed in 2017. 

Amnesty International also accused the Federal Government of promoting impunity.

The group said the government is doing nothing to bring the perpetrators to book, which has led to insecurity.

Government not doing enough

According to The Cable, Osai Ojigho, the group’s director in Nigeria, said that the government is not doing well in the area of protecting lives and properties.

“We are gravely concerned about the rising spate of killings across the country, especially the communal clashes between farmers and herders and attacks by bandits across at least 17 states.

“The authorities have a responsibility to protect lives and properties, but they are clearly not doing enough going by what is happening.”

“Independently verified estimated figures indicate that since January 2018 at least 1813 people have been murdered in 17 states, which is double the 894 people killed in 2017,” he added.

Investigate Plateau killings

Amnesty International also called on the government to investigate the plateau killings.

It also urged the government to ensure that those involved are arrested.

“Amnesty International’s investigations show worrying details of how frequently the security forces failed to protect villagers. In all cases Amnesty International investigated, the attackers, usually arriving in their hundreds spend hours killing people and setting houses on fire and then disappeared without a trace.

“We are at the peak of farming season, and communities affected by this wave of violence are largely agrarian. But because of fear of attacks they have either been displaced or unable to cultivate their farms, therefore their major source of food and income threatened by the attacks.”

In a related development, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that there will be no peace in Nigeria until Fulani herdsmen are given a share of the land and resources in the country.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

