Home > News > Local >

1,774 workers out of jobs as Kogi govt. reforms civil service

Yahaya Bello Kogi government sacks 1,774 workers

According to Mrs Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, the move is part of ongoing reforms in the civil service.

  • Published:
Kogi government sacks 1,774 workers play

Governor Yahaya Bello

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kogi Government on Sunday confirmed the compulsory retirement of eight permanent secretaries, some directors and dismissal of 1, 774 others from the state civil service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered in Lokoja that the affected staff were served their letters last December.

The letters were signed by the state Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola and the Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Mr Ado Shaibu.

A copy of the retirement letter addressed to one of the affected permanent secretaries indicated that the retirement was “in the interest of the public.”

Some of the affected permanent secretaries told NAN that they were contemplating legal action.

However, Mrs Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, defended the action, saying it was part of ongoing reforms in the civil service.

According to her, the retirement affected only permanent secretaries that have served for four years and above.

“The retired permanent secretaries have been paid their consolidated benefits that accrued to them.

“Also affected are civil servants who have attained the special salary grade level 17,” she said.

The governor’s media aided added that directors that served for eight years and above would also be affected.

She said the exact number of directors to be affected would be based on the outcome of the recent promotion interviews conducted for them.

“ In order to get the best replacement for the retired permanent secretaries, directors who had been in office for eight years and above but are yet to attain retirement age or maximum number of years in office were given the opportunity to partake in the exams to fill the position of permanent secretaries.

“The result of the examinations which held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 and followed by interviews is yet to be out.

“Until the result is out, we will not be able to put a definite figure on the number of directors that will be affected by the compulsory retirement,’’ she said.

The chief press secretary also confirmed that 1,667 workers with fake certificates were dismissed from the state civil service.

ALSO READ: Yahaya Bello to Kogi workers: Stand with us in sacrifice

She said that those dismissed were uncovered during the screening carried out by the state government in 2016 and 2017.

Akinti-Onyegbule also said 107 other workers were dismissed for engaging in fraudulent activities.

“Kogi state government is carrying out reforms at different stages to reposition its civil service for effectiveness, efficiency and productivity.

“The screening exercise which began in 2016 has since ended.

“The reversal of the inverted pyramid at the civil service is another phase of the much needed reforms meant to ensure the civil service plays its role as the engine room of government efficiently and effectively.” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kaduna-Abuja Rail El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buharibullet
2 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
3 Benue Attacks Fulani herdsmen defend their actions, say their cows...bullet

Related Articles

Yahaya Bello Governor sacks Oshatinmehin, appoints new SUBEB boss
Zamfara REC Again Senate rejects call to consider nominee, adjourns till Jan.16
Yahaya Bello Governor presents 2018 budget of N147.8bn to Kogi assembly
Yahaya Bello Kogi govt begins payment of 4 months salary arrears to workers
Yahaya Bello Kogi Rice is a success story – Kingsley Fanwo
Bello Kogi Governor says 16b was used to clear salary arrears
Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor boasts of zero robbery, kidnapping cases in last 60 days

Local

Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residents over irregular power supply
Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residents
Boko Haram's days are numbered - Buratai
Boko Haram Buratai says sect's days are numbered, urges troops to intensify onslaught
Kaduna NUT to begin indefinite strike Jan. 8 over sack of teachers
El-Rufai Kaduna NUT to begin indefinite strike Jan. 8 over sack of teachers
Nasarawa govt. donates N50m relief materials to displaced persons
Benue Attacks Nasarawa govt. donates N50m relief materials to displaced persons