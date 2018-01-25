news

The Federal Government on Thursday inaugurated a committee to work out modalities to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) to a National Commission.

The Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the quarterly meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The minister disclosed that the process of the transformation of the committee which was being handled by the Ministry of Defence in conjunction with the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), was in compliance with the presidential directive for the establishment of the commission.

“We discussed how we intend to curtail proliferation of arms into the country. A presidential approval was given to my office in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser to come up with a National Commission on small arms and light weapons restriction in the country in line with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convention which says each country within the ECOWAS should have such commission.’’

According to the minister, the armed forces is currently synergising with other security agencies through intelligence sharing and joint operations to address the various security challenges facing the country.

He stressed the need by the relevant security agencies to as a matter of urgency tackle the propagation of hate speeches especially through the social media particularly by some notable Nigerians.

Dan-Ali thanked the President for his continuous funding of the Armed forces of Nigeria to perform its constitutional role especially now that Nigeria is fighting multiple security challenges.