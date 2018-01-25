Home > News > Local >

.

Fuel Crisis End petrol scarcity queues in 7 days – Senate tells NNPC

This followed a unanimous adoption of report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on the fuel crisis in the country, at plenary.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate gives IGP 14 days to arrest perpetrators of Benue killings play

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki condemns herdsmen attack in Benue

(Guardian )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senate on Thursday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to, within seven days, end lingering scarcity of petrol and clear queues in filling stations across the country.

This followed a unanimous adoption of report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on the fuel crisis in the country, at plenary.
In the report presented by its Chairman, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, the committee recommended that NNPC should be given seven days ultimatum to end long queues in fuel stations in the country.
The committee stressed the need for security agencies to ensure effective border patrol to check diversion of petroleum products to neighbouring countries.
It also recommended that the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) should double efforts to enforce compliance with government’s regulated pump price of petroleum products.
“During our recess, the committee moved around some cities, including Abuja and Lagos, to ascertain the situation on ground.
“When we thought that we were making progress, we just realised that the queues were resurfacing in fuel stations.
“We also engaged with the NNPC and other stakeholders and we were informed that there were challenges of supply coupled with massive smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries for higher prices.
“Also, there is the problem of marketers selling above approved pump price,’’ the report stated.
In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, urged NNPC to ensure compliance with the resolution and endeavour to end the queues within seven days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police 'arrested, detained BBOG convener, others in Abujabullet
2 Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport over...bullet
3 Obasanjo's Letter FG lists Buhari's achievement following...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Economic crisis looms in Nigeria as National Assembly fails to confirm members of Monetary Policy Committee
Benue Attacks Saraki leads senators to Aso Rock
Ben Muray-Bruce Senator says Saraki should replace Buhari as President
Benue Attacks Senate gives IGP 14-day ultimatum to arrest perpetrators
Saraki Senate holds security summit next week

Local

Lawmakers to issue arrest warrant on Mike Adenuga over Glo
Mike Adenuga Lawmakers to issue arrest warrant against Globacom boss
Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke
In Lagos LASUTH to build capacity of resident doctors in orthopaedic surgery
Bukola Saraki
Politics A brief walk into the lives of Nigeria's Fourth Republic Senate Presidents
Entrance of Tin Can Island Port, Lagos
In Lagos 40 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive ports