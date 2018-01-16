Home > News > Local >

.

Mr Hosea Ibi Don’t blame any ethnic group for the kidnap, murder of Taraba lawmaker – Ishaku

Ibi, who was abducted by kidnappers on Dec 30, 2017, was found dead in his home town, Takum, on Monday.

  • Published:
Gwamnan jihar Taraba Darius Ishaku play

Gwamnan jihar Taraba Darius Ishaku
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Tuesday warned residents of Takum against blaming any ethnic group for the death of Mr Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba House of Assembly.

Ibi, who was abducted by kidnappers on Dec 30, 2017, was found dead in his home town, Takum, on Monday.

Ishaku, also a native of Takum, gave the warning when the leadership of the House of Assembly paid him a condolence visit.

According to him, Ibi’s gruesome murder is a criminal act that is unacceptable to any ethnic group.

“I have warned people against attacking anybody or any tribe because this is not about tribe.

“Don’t go and say that they have attacked a Jukun man and you want to retaliate.

“It is purely a criminal act that will be handled by appropriate authorities. Do not bring more problem to us because we already have many to deal with,” he warned.

He condemned the brutal killing of the lawmaker by his abductors even after an undisclosed ransom was paid to them in two installments.

The governor urged security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act were arrested and prosecuted.

While describing late Ibi as a quite, humble and courageous gentleman, he prayed God to give the lawmaker’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Mr Abel Diah, had condoled with Ishaku over the incident, and commended the governor for the efforts to rescue the lawmaker from his captives.

He said that the killing of Ibi had shown clearly that the kidnappers were not only interested in ransom but the lawmaker’s life.

Diah described Ibi as a great democrat, a seasoned lawyer and a dogged fighter who was prepared to make every sacrifice toward a better Taraba State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open...bullet
3 Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with policebullet

Related Articles

Siyasa Tsohon gwamnan jihar Taraba ya sauya sheka zuwa APC
In Taraba Governor Ishaku presents 2018 budget proposal of N96.5bn to legislature
PDP 11 Governors in crucial meeting ahead of Dec 9 convention in Enugu
In Taraba Govt records 100% success in 14 rounds of immunisation against polio
Mama Taraba How ever smiling Aisha Alhassan earned her nickname
Danbaba Suntai Former Taraba state governor to be buried today
Danbaba Suntai Taraba to rename airport after deceased Governor
Danbaba Suntai Tsohon gwamnan jihar Taraba ya rasu

Local

Governor Ortom orders police to arrest trouble makers, warns against fake news
Benue Attacks Governor Ortom orders police to arrest trouble makers, warns against fake news
Kogi govt. to sink 956 motorised boreholes in 239 wards
Yahaya Bello Kogi govt. to sink 956 motorised boreholes in 239 wards
Police Force prepared to fight any crime that threatens nation’s unity – IG
Ibrahim Idris Police Force prepared to fight any crime that threatens nation’s unity – IG
3 villagers, 2 Boko Haram terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack
Boko Haram 3 villagers, 2 terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack