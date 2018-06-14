Transform your leadership, transform your world

We are catalysts for the transformation of people organizations and nations providing long lasting solutions to the various facets of life.
COSTrAD is a training hub for the convergence of aspiring, seasoned leaders and global role models.
Our faculty include the CEO of COSTrAD, Abu Bako, -Former Vice President of the World Bank Africa region.
Oby Ezekwesili - Leadership Consultant
Sam Ndoga - Philosopher and Author “The Book that Changed Your World”
Vishal Mangalwadi -Former Chief Chemist Of Nestle WorldWide
Jürg Löliger -Fashion & Business Mogul
Marie Louis Bishara,
George Asare,
Wilhelmina Kalu,
Talatu Bako,
Esther Cobbah,
Derwin Stewart,
Deji Irawo,
Solomon Appiah,
David Osei,
John Ayayee and other important members of faculty.
TO APPLY: https://www.costrad.org/costrad-apply/
DATE: August July 2 to 4, 2018
VENUE: The Dome Theatre at the Logos Rhema Foundation HQ, behind the Trade Fair Center La, Accra.
TIME: 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM daily
Call, Text or WhatsApp Us Now: +233 24 432 4447, +234 802 499 9466
*Students will be accepted once all necessary requirements have been met.
