Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Transform your leadership, transform your world

COSTrAD Transform your leadership, transform your world

We are catalysts for the transformation of people organizations and nations providing long lasting solutions to the various facets of life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Transform your leadership, transform your world play

Transform your leadership, transform your world
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leadership, Global Economic Development, Brain Architecture, The Framework of International Systems, Secrets of Media Empires, Creative Economies, Reverse Aging, How to Grow Air and much more at The College of Sustainable Transformation and Development dubbed.

COSTrAD is a training hub for the convergence of aspiring, seasoned leaders and global role models.

We are catalysts for the transformation of people organizations and nations providing long lasting solutions to the various facets of life.

Our faculty include the CEO of COSTrAD, Abu Bako, -Former Vice President of the World Bank Africa region.

Transform your leadership, transform your world play

Transform your leadership, transform your world

 

Oby Ezekwesili - Leadership Consultant

Sam Ndoga - Philosopher and Author “The Book that Changed Your World”

Vishal Mangalwadi -Former Chief Chemist Of Nestle WorldWide

Jürg Löliger -Fashion & Business Mogul

Marie Louis Bishara,

George Asare,

Wilhelmina Kalu,

Talatu Bako,

Esther Cobbah,

Derwin Stewart,

Deji Irawo,

Solomon Appiah,

David Osei,

John Ayayee and other important members of faculty.

TO APPLY: https://www.costrad.org/costrad-apply/

DATE: August July 2 to 4, 2018

VENUE: The Dome Theatre at the Logos Rhema Foundation HQ, behind the Trade Fair Center La, Accra.

TIME: 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM daily

Call, Text or WhatsApp Us Now: +233 24 432 4447, +234 802 499 9466

*Students will be accepted once all necessary requirements have been met.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Bill Gates Billionaire and wife, Melinda Foundation’s investment in...bullet
2 Fish Farming Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
3 Innoson Full story of how Innocent Chukwuma fell out with GTBbullet

Related Articles

World Milk Day FrieslandCampina celebrates 2018 'World Milk Day' in grand style
World Facilities Management `
Rosabon Financial Services Mrs Olufunsho easily accessed 5m to start her business
CBN Apex bank says Bureaux de Change, banks will now get dollar at same price
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Check out the amazing features of this new camera
FCMB Bank launches Education Advisory Services for overseas studies
KodakCoin Blockchain cryptocurrency photos finance
CBN Apex bank orders banks to sell forex to travelers over the counter ahead of summer
FCMB Bank produces more millionaires in First Draws of "Millionaire Promo Season 5"

Business

FrieslandCampina celebrates 2018 'World Milk Day' in grand style
World Milk Day FrieslandCampina celebrates 2018 'World Milk Day' in grand style
Mr. Gasana Francis, Chairman, Scaletech Ltd; Mrs. Clare Omatseye, Managing Director, JNC International (JNCI); Engr. Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead Group; Mr. George Etomi, Principal Partner, GEPLAW; Mr. Damola Akindolire, Executive Director, Real Estate, Alpha Mead Group; Mr. Dipo Davies, CEO, Realhouse Communications and Mrs. Wale Odufalu at the Nigerian Facilities Management (FM) Roundtable 2018 recently held in Lagos.
World Facilities Management `
Mrs Olufunsho easily accessed 5m to start her business
Rosabon Financial Services Mrs Olufunsho easily accessed 5m to start her business
Bureaux de Change, banks to get dollar at same price - CBN
CBN Apex bank says Bureaux de Change, banks will now get dollar at same price