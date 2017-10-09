Home > News > Business >

NSE :  Asset management firm lists N2.17B Mutual Funds on

NSE Asset management firm lists N2.17B Mutual Funds on

Aig-Ikokhuede e said that the funds would guarantee investors’ competitive yields as the business had been put together by a strong investment management team.

  • Published:
Nigerian Stock Exchange play

Nigerian Stock Exchange
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coronation Asset Management, a subsidiary of Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd, on Monday listed three mutual funds worth N2.17 billion on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), to ensure investment diversification.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the listed schemes are Coronation Money Market Fund; Coronation Fixed Income Fund and Coronation Balanced Fund.

Mutual funds, otherwise known as collective investment schemes (CIS), are joint investment vehicles through which investors can pool funds and invest in chosen basket of securities under a professional management, to optimise returns and reduce risks.

It is usually categorised by the class of assets that forms the primary focus of its investments. Thus, there are equity funds, money market funds, bond funds, real estate funds, ethical funds and balanced funds, among others.

Mr Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Director, Coronation Asset Management, said at the listing that the three mutual funds would offer retail and institutional investors the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio.

Aig-Imoukhuede said the funds offered all categories of investors three viable options in line with domestic economic and financial market conditions, an opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios.

He said that the funds would guarantee investors’ competitive yields as the business had been put together by a strong investment management team.

He stated that the money market fund would offer investors the opportunity to maximise return on their savings.

According to him, the fixed income and balanced funds will provide the best opportunity to realise medium to long-term investment goals.

He said that 479 subscribers pooled N1.65 billion through the Coronation Money Market fund; Coronation Fixed Income had 39 subscribers and yielded N315.21 million while Coronation Balanced Fund, with 64 subscribers, achieved N198.62 million.

Earlier, Mr Abubakar Jimoh, the Chairman of Coronation Asset Management and Managing Director, Coronation Merchant Bank Group, described the funds-listing as “yet another milestone in the history of our company and validation of our expertise in asset management’’.

“By listing the N2.168 billion raised from the three funds on the stock exchange today, we are demonstrating to our investors that we are determined and committed to offer better prospects on their investments across all market conditions,” Jimoh said.

He said that CIS had a very big prospect in the country and urged investors to maximise its opportunities for economic growth and development.

When you invest collectively, you get benefits you cannot get individually as retail investor

“An economy can only grow if most of its citizens participate in the mutual funds market,” Jimoh added.

He said that the company’s target was to grow the fund to N50 billion by the middle of 2018.

Jimoh said that the company would intensify activities in the fund to meet the proposed target.

He added that the company had guaranteed transparency in pricing and liquidity with the listing of the mutual funds on the exchange.

Jimoh said performance of the fund would be in line with international best practice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aishah Ahmad Yes, we are in love with Buhari's CBN nomineebullet
2 Bitcoins How Nigerians are cashing out from this digital currencybullet
3 Kaduna State Government Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Verdant Zeal,...bullet

Related Articles

NSE Market moves 317.44m shares worth N2.85B
NSE Ogunbanjo emerges President, replaces Aig-Imoukhuede
Debt Management Office FG sells N100B sovereign sukuk at 16.7%
Economic Recession 7 signs that storm is almost over for Nigeria
Jaiz Bank Financial institution emerges worst performing stock on NSE in May
Stock Exchange Trading defies month end pressure on NSE, index up by 0.73%
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, April 13, 2017]
NSE Dangote Flour Mills returns to profitability, posts N12bn profit
NSE Easter celebrations take toll as market capitalisation sheds N52bn
X-Academy NSE launches new platform to boost capital markets investment

Business

Nigeria, China Is China taking advantage of Nigeria with loans and grants?
L-R – Mr. Samir Bader; MD for Woodstyles, Miss Tess Onaji-Benson; Business Consultant, MR.Mustapha Olorunnimbe; MD Miele Gallery Nigeria and Mr. Mohamed EL Khier Head of Marketing &amp; Business Development for Woodstyles.
The Made In Design WOODStyles unveiled 5 star hotel furniture at exhibition
THISDAY NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, October 9, 2017]
Tony Elumelu
Tony Elumelu Foundation to host 1,300 African Entrepreneurs from 54 countries