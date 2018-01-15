Home > News > Business >

Nigeria is largest shareholder in AfDB with portfolio of $6bn

Mr Ebrima Faai Nigeria is largest shareholder in AfDB with portfolio of $6bn – official

Fatal announced this in a statement issued on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

  • Published:
President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina play

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina

(AfDB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Ebrima Faai, the Nigeria Country Director of African Development Bank (AfDB), says Nigeria is the bank’s largest shareholder with a portfolio of approximately six billion U.S dollars.

Fatal announced this in a statement issued on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Faal said that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate the bank’s new office complex in Abuja on Jan. 18 to further consolidate the country’s position as the largest shareholder.

He said that the state-of-the-art Nigeria Country Department office complex was the first permanent structure to be designed and constructed in any regional member country of the bank.

“Nigeria is the AfDB’s largest shareholder with a portfolio of approximately six billion U.S dollars and country operations accounting for 13 per cent of the bank’s total portfolio,’’ Faal said.

He said that construction work of the new office in Abuja started in January 2016 and lasted for 16 months.
According to him, the 220-staff capacity four-storey building would become a model for replication in other countries.

“The bank has positioned itself as the preferred lending partner in Nigeria as it continues to support Nigeria’s long-term aspiration to be among the top 20 economies in the world by the year 2020,’’ he said.

Faal quoted the Bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, saying that AfDB would remain grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the land provided and the continuous show of solidarity to the bank.

According to Adeshina “this structure is a reaffirmation of the bank’s commitment to support Nigeria to achieve its development reforms.’’

Faal said that the bank was highly committed to working with the private and public sectors to implement its High fives agenda to meet the Sustainable Development Goals’ targets in Nigeria and across the continent.

He said that the inauguration of the office would be attended by top government officials, development partners, captains of industry and the diplomatic corps and the media.

Faal said that the Bank Group was established on Sept. 10, 1964 and commenced operations in Nigeria in 1971.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 MMM Platform set to launch its own cryptocurrencybullet
2 Dangote 3 Nigerian billionaires make Forbes 2018 rich listbullet
3 In Turkey Country unveils route of 45 km 'Istanbul Canal'bullet

Related Articles

Climate Change AfDB to support Nigeria to access Crop Insurance
Lifestyle There is an African country that would soon be ruled by a Chinese. You need to know the country
AfDB Bank denies cutting Nigeria off $400 million loan
Obasanjo Ex-President says Adesina WFP laureate award will encourage everyone in agriculture
United Nation IMF policies undermine human rights - UN expert
Joseph Stiglitz Nobel laureate calls for new strategy to spur Africa’s growth
Uhuru Kenyatta on Twitter The only 7 presidents Uhuru follows on Twitter

Business

A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said.
In Lesotho World's fifth largest diamond discovered
Telcom firm denies buying 9mobile
Globacom Telecom firm denies buying 9mobile
This is how Dangote made N360 billion in 2017
Dangote This is how billionaire made N360 billion in 2017
Bitcoin plunged 18 percent after South Korea said it was preparing to shut down cryptocurrency exchanges in the country
Cryptocurrency S. Korea govt planning to ban bitcoin exchanges and others