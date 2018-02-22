Home > News > Business >

Lagos-Kano Summit: States partnership for sustainable economic growth

From a global perspective, international, interstate and regional partnerships are fast becoming the benchmark for leading practices.

  Published:
Lagos and Kano States have been at the forefront of economic development in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the national economic growth.

Both states also share a peculiar history and pedigree in demography, economic viability and leading roles within each of their regional geopolitical regions. Indeed, both States represent the most populous metropolises in Nigeria, whilst contributing prominently in boosting Nigeria’s “Ease of Doing Business” Global Ranking.

From a global perspective, inter-national, inter-state and regional partnerships are fast becoming a benchmark for leading practices as globalisation blurs the lines of sovereignty and trade. This is one reason why the Governments of Lagos and Kano States, under the visionary and able leaderships of Their Excellencies - Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and Dr. Abudulahi Umar Ganduje respectively are taking a lead towards leveraging on the unique comparative and competitive advantages that both states possess with this landmark partnership.

This Summit – the first of its kind in Nigeria – is the first phase in the journey towards a long-lasting partnership and promises to help both States boost economic development and on a general note, foster national unity.  It definitely informs the theme of the Summit: “States Partnership as a tool for Sustainable Economic Development”.

States partnership as a tool for sustainable economic development play

Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit

(lagoskanosummi.org)

 

The broad objectives of the Summit include:

  • To create awareness on both State Governments’ investment climate and policy thrust;

  • Create a platform for dialogue for potential investors in both States;

  • Share emerging Investment ideas with the target audience;

In line with these objectives, vibrant discussions will hold across the spectrum of the following thematic areas:

  • Security,

  • Ease of Doing Business,

  • Governance,

  • Infrastructure:-Power, Transportation & Urban Waste Management,

  • Agriculture,

  • Tourism,

  • Internally Generated Revenue,

  • Education, Skills Development & ICT.

The Summit will provide the platform for leaders in the industries, leading minds, Professionals, skilled experts, Organised Private Sector, Public Private Partnerships, Business to Business Interface, Customer to Business Interface, Inter-Governments Ministries, Departments and Agencies from both States to share leading practices and knowledge in these thematic areas, amongst others.

Both Governments of Lagos & Kano States are very optimistic of the outcomes of this Summit in terms of sustainable national development and hope that the ensuing collaboration will present a positive case study for other States to take a cue towards developing blueprints for collaborations with other entities to move them towards economic sufficiency.

