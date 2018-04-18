Kansai Plascon holds free training to educate people

Home > News > Business >

Kansai Plascon, a Paint company, held a free training course on April 12, 2018, to educate the people on painting skills and knowledge.

  Published:
The training, which focused on basic painting knowledge and DIY skills, was aimed at professional painters and paint enthusiasts. The diverse audience had interior decorators, and even paint distributors, who came looking for how to cater for their customers better.

The training, was facilitated by Mr. Olaolu Otegbayo and began with a crash course on types of paint, from water to oil based paints. The conversation was highly interactive, as the audience present also shared their own experiences with different types of paint for different surfaces.

Mr. Olaolu also got the trainees to share their challenges using and exploring products, while he shared solutions to them from Kansai Plascon’s product line.

“I painted on a wet wall,” one of the attendees explained, “and the paint was forming bubbles as it dried.”

Mr. Olaolu recommended Dampseal primer, one of their products perfectly suited for problems like this.

Mr. Olaolu also shared what makes their paints better; it lasts longer and requires no water. He also confirmed that they have the widest range of colours available in the market.

Kansai Plascon plans to hold the classes every month for the rest of the year; one on the Lagos Island, and another on the Mainland.

To find information on the next dates and book the limited seats, find them on Social Media, kansai_plascon_ng on instagram and KansaiPlasconNG on Twitter and Facebook 

