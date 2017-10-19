Home > News > Business >

In China :  Economic growth slows in Q3 but on course to beat target

In China Economic growth slows in Q3 but on course to beat target

China's economy slowed marginally in the third quarter but is well on course to beat the government's annual target, cementing Xi Jinping's standing as he prepares to be handed a second term in power.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
China's economy is looking to transition away from investment heavy growth to consumer-led expansion play

China's economy is looking to transition away from investment heavy growth to consumer-led expansion

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China's economy slowed marginally in the third quarter but is well on course to beat the government's annual target, cementing Xi Jinping's standing as he prepares to be handed a second term in power at a key Communist Party conclave.

The world's number two economy expanded 6.8 percent in July-September, but while the figures release on Thursday were slightly down from the 6.9 percent of the previous two quarters it indicated stability after a years long slowdown in growth.

"The national economy has maintained the momentum of stable and sound development in the first three quarters, with favourable factors accumulating for the economy to maintain medium-high rate of growth," said National Statistics Bureau spokesman Xing Zhihong.

"However, we must be aware that international conditions remain complicated and volatile and the national economy is still at a crucial stage of restructuring with the foundation for sound development yet to be consolidated."

While well off the breakneck rates of a decade ago, the reading was in line with a survey of analysts by AFP and put the economy well on course to eclipse the official target of about 6.5 percent for the whole year.

The economy grew 6.7 percent last year, which was its slowest pace for more than a quarter of a century.

Key reforms

The readings come as Xi is set to secure another five-year term as the party's general secretary at the highlighly choreographed week-long congress, which he is expected to use to surround himself with loyalists at key leadership posts.

And analysts say he now has a chance to push through key reforms.

"Relatively strong economic performance this year offers a good opportunity for the government to address several long-term economic issues," Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Hong Kong, wrote in a recent report.

"Xi also needs to shift China’s economy from a credit-intensive, property-led growth model to one that supports sustainable growth," he said, according to Bloomberg News.

Beijing has for years been trying to transition the economy from one reliant on exports and state investment to domestic consumption.

And Thursday's figures suggest their work is paying off. Brisk consumer spending and strong factory output fuelled economic growth in July-September, while retail sales rose 10.4 percent on-year during the first three quarters.

"Consumption is the stabilising factor of the economy, and industrial output actually quickened in September," Grace Ng, an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Hong Kong, said.

The services industry contributed the majority of China's economic growth, according to the Statistics Bureau, and in line with sentiment expressed on Wednesday by Xi.

"China's economy has been transitioning from a phase of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development," Xi told an audience of 2,300 party leaders when he opened the congress on Wednesday.

Debt worries

He emphasised this point by leaving out new growth targets from his speech. His predecessor Hu Jintao made doubling the country's GDP by 2020 a key point of his opening remarks at party gathering in 2012 and in 2007 pledged to double per capita income.

Less pressure for high growth could roll back the policy stimulus that has caused China's debt to spiral to levels that have led to two sovereign rating downgrades and warnings of a financial crisis.

The soaring debt is most concentrated in China's state-owned enterprises, which have continued overbuilding and overproducing for example with a glut of steel.

The latest figures showed some progress on that front, with the debt to asset ratio, one measure of leverage, at China's largest industrial enterprises ticking downwards slightly from last year.

The NSB's Xing said China had continued "the work of cutting overcapacity, reducing excess inventory, deleveraging".

But Xi made it clear market forces would not be used to constrain the state-owned companies' ambitions or decisions.

"We will support state assets in becoming stronger, doing better, and growing bigger," he said in his speech, a nod that China's massive state-owned enterprises would continue to hold sway in the economy for years to come.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC Again, commission issues public alert against fraudstersbullet
2 Her Network 2017 Nominate your woman of the year now!bullet
3 NSE Trading maintains falling share prices trendbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria, China Is China taking advantage of Nigeria with loans and grants?
China Country data boosts world stocks, commodities as oil price jumps
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, September 11, 2017]
Babatunde Fashola FG approves $5.7bn for construction of 3,050MW Mambilla electricity project
Pulse List Oil, Wizkid and 7 of Nigeria's most important exports
Diversification FG commences $41 billion rail expansion
In China 36 Nigerian SMEs to exhibit products
Dow, DuPont EU clears merger of US chemicals giants
Tangiers Moroccan city to host Chinese industrial city
Lego Toy maker giant stacks up 'supernatural' record sales

Business

Traditional medicine herbs
Jos Trade Fair Traditional medicine dealers make brisk sales
ICPC Chairman Mr Ekpo Nta
ICPC Commission seeks Niger rural communities’ support in anti-graft war
Nigeria’s inflation dropped to 16.25 per cent in May 2017 from 17.24 per cent in April 2017.
NBS Report Nigeria’s inflation further drops to 15.98 per cent in Sept
Declining inflation rate in Nigeria has not reduced the cost of living of the people which is now on the increase.
Single-Digit Inflation Rate Experts task CBN on expansionary policies