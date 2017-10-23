Home > News > Business >

Pulse Opinion :  If you still don't have BVN, hide your face

46 million bank accounts without BVN are about to be forfeited to the federal government. It's harsh, but it makes sense.

President Muhammadu Buhari shakes hands with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele play

President Muhammadu Buhari shakes hands with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele

(Twitter/@Ayourb)
The ruling by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the federal high court, Abuja, to wit:

That everyone who still doesn’t have a Biometric Verification Number (BVN) attached to their bank accounts should be ready to forfeit those accounts, has understandably generated intense debate across the polity.

The ruling by the court implies that if no one appeals the judgment, 46 million bank accounts in the 19 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs)—and all the monies in them—will be forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria.

The last thing you want is the federal government getting hold of your hard earned money because the federal government is really despised around here and rightly so.

President Mohammadu Buhari with Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele on Monday, August 28, 2017 play The President and some members of his economic management team (Twitter/@Johannxs)

 

But if you had three years to get a BVN for yourself and didn’t move a muscle; or moved that muscle only slightly, I just think you should stare hard into that mirror until the mirror begins to speak to you.

Of course there are exceptional cases.

Most Nigerians in the diaspora couldn’t acquire their BVNs in record time. There were also not enough BVN registration centers abroad for these class of Nigerians. But did they try hard enough?

It was also doubly difficult for persons residing in rural Nigeria to get their BVNs in record time.

I think there should be a special window for everyone who operates a legitimate bank account to get a BVN, after this ruling. I propose an extension of the window to another three months and no more.

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor play CBN Gov Godwin Emefiele (The Business Post)

 

If after three months; and if after more BVN acquisition centers are opened abroad and we still have over 40 million unregistered bank accounts, the banks should freeze same accounts and all the monies returned to the federal coffers.

ALSO READ: Government being defrauded with BVN by civil servants, pensioners

We live in a society where money that should have been used to reflate the economy is hidden by faceless persons in various banks. We live in a country where money laundering is carried out through the banking system....where there's never money to lend to small and medium sized businesses but plenty of money to grant loans to 'big men' who never pay back those loans.

To rid Nigeria of corruption and illicit money, the banking system won’t be a bad place to start.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami play Attorney General Abubakar Malami (360reporters)

 

Everyone had three years to get a BVN. If you still don’t have one after three years, hide your face (in Small Doctor’s voice). Those who, through special circumstances, couldn’t get a BVN, should be given a little more time and no more.

Knowing Nigerians, we sometimes never take things seriously until it comes down to a deadline. This court order is therefore right on the money.

