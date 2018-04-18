How to easily access 5m Naira and above with asset cash loan

news

Do you know that you can easily access a loan of 5 Million Naira and above with Rosabon’s Asset Cash Loan (ACL) facility?

Rosabon ACL is a financial solution that offers you the opportunity to easily meet your financial needs and achieve your financial goals, such as buying a car, paying for your children’s school fees or payment of house rent.

Fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and audited by the EY, Rosabon Financial Services is one of the leading Non-banking Financial Institutions in Nigeria with 25 years of experience in the financial industry.

We’ve been able to create ACL to increase your access to credit facilities without losing your assets, thereby helping you solve financial problems easily and reach those financial goals with no hassle. This simply means that as a vehicle owner you can use your vehicle to access a loan facility of up to N5,000,000 and above with a repayment plan of up to 18 months while you enjoy the use of your vehicle throughout the loan period and definitely after.

ACL also comes with the lowest interest rate available in the financial market, making repayment easy and stress free.

Accessing this loan is easy, we have listed some of the important criterias below:

You must have a steady source of income (e.g an employee / employer earning a stable income) An asset (vehicle) to access the loan. Letter of Employment Utility Bill (PHCN bill/Water bill/LAWMA bill)

That’s it!

Once you have met all requirements, expect your loaned sum within 48 hours!

Send an email to info@rosabon-finance.com or simply visit this link to fill the online application form ----> http://bit.ly/RFSACL

