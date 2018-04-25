Home > News > Business >

Glo to build new submarine cable to boost telecom services in Nigeria

Glo Company to build new submarine cable to boost telecom services in Nigeria

The facility will enable ultra high capacity connection to South-South Region and provide capacity to offshore oil platforms and the communities.

  • Published:
Globacom’s Executive Director, Legal, Mrs Gladys Talabi; Mr. Folu Aderibigbe of Globacom, and Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies, Mr Li Shaowei, at a contract-signing ceremony between the two companies  on the construction of Glo 2, a multi-billion naira optic fibre submarine cable on Tuesday at  the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. play

Globacom’s Executive Director, Legal, Mrs Gladys Talabi; Mr. Folu Aderibigbe of Globacom, and Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies, Mr Li Shaowei, at a contract-signing ceremony between the two companies  on the construction of Glo 2, a multi-billion naira optic fibre submarine cable on Tuesday at  the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fully integrated telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has again taken a major step to transform the ICT landscape in Nigeria with the construction of a multi-billion naira optic fibre submarine cable.

The plan for the project, called Glo 2, was unveiled at a contract-signing ceremony between the national operator, Globacom, and global telecom solutions vendors, Huawei, held on Tuesday at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Giving details of the project at the event, Globacom’s Regional Director, Technical, Mr Sanjib Roy, said the   submarine cable would be built along the Nigerian coast from Alpha Beach in Lagos, where Glo 1 landing station is located, to the Southern part of Nigeria. The facility will enable ultra high capacity connection to South-South Region and provide capacity to offshore oil platforms and the communities.

He stated that the Glo 2 project would boost telecommunication service delivery in the country by providing eeconomic as well as social empowerment of the communities in oil producing regions. It will also provide high speed internet connectivity as well as digitalize oil platforms to improve productivity, upload data to remote oil platforms at the speed of light.

Glo2 will be the first submarine cable in Nigeria to land outside Lagos as the five existing submarine cables only landed in Lagos. Glo 2 will have capacity of 12Terabit per second and will provide ultra-high speed connection to oil platforms and communities to empower data coverage and support Enterprise market growth in this part of Nigeria,” Mr Roy explained.

The facility, he added, would be the first to provide dedicated  submarine optical fiber to oil platforms to support the growth of Nigerian Economy and allow Oil Communities to reduce their operational expenditure. “It is also designed for further expansion southwards to Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Angola, among others,” he added.

Glo2, Mr Roy explained, would enable high capacity connections between oil companies’ offices onshore and their offshore locations. “The New submarine cable will be approximately 850 kilometres long and will be named Glo2. 

The cable will be integrated to Globacom’s existing terrestrial Backbone Network to provide additional service redundancy”, especially Abuja and other parts of the country.

He also disclosed that the cable would contain three fiber pairs, with the first pair connecting Lagos directly to Southern part of Nigeria with terrestrial extension to other parts of the country for redundancy and maintenance purposes.

The second will be equipped with eight switchable Branching Units (BUs) which will deliver high capacity to offshore oil stations and communities connected directly to BUs, while the third pair will be equipped with two (2) switchable Branching Units to deliver high capacity to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

Glo2 complements the Glo 1 international submarine cable built by Globacom in 2010. It is the only international submarine cable in Nigeria managed end to end, from Lagos to London, by one Company and currently provides sufficient bandwidth for the West Africa sub-region.

Mr Li Beifang, Managing Director of Huawei Nigeria, said that Huawei is proud to partner with Globacom to build a revolutionary submarine cable using innovative and leading technology. We believe the cable would bring a new era of digitalization to the Nigerian economy.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Minister reportedly sacks SEC boss for disobeying her ordersbullet
2 Access Bank Payday Loan In need of quick cash? Read Yomi’s storybullet
3 Vocational Skills 5 profitable hand works everyone should consider...bullet

Related Articles

Ecobank pan-African banking group invites African startups, developers for a fintech challenge competition – Here is how to participate
Rosabon How to easily access 5m Naira and above with asset cash loan
Access Bank Payday Loan In need of quick cash? Read Yomi’s story
Kansai Plascon Paint company holds free training to educate people on skills and opportunities
Isaac Okorafor CBN pumps $210 million into FX market to reduce pressure on Naira
Globacom Boston Consulting Group identifies telecom company, others as continental drivers of integration

Business

Ecobank invites African startups, developers for a fintech challenge competition – Here is how to
Ecobank pan-African banking group invites African startups, developers for a fintech challenge competition – Here is how to participate
Globacom, others identified as Africa's drivers of integration
Globacom Boston Consulting Group identifies telecom company, others as continental drivers of integration
Here is why Nigeria's central bank will continue to intervene in forex market - whenever and wherever
Isaac Okorafor CBN pumps $210 million into FX market to reduce pressure on Naira
Kansai Plascon Paint company holds free training to educate people on skills and opportunities