Fidelity Bank :  Become a millionaire with the "Get Alert in Millions Promo Reloaded"

Fidelity Bank Become a millionaire with the "Get Alert in Millions Promo Reloaded"

Fidelity Bank is back with a BANG! It has launched the Get Alert in Millions Promo Reloaded…its really RELOADED!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Another good news is here!

Fidelity Bank is back with a BANG! It has launched the Get Alert in Millions Promo Reloaded…its really RELOADED!

The Get Alert in Millions Promo (GAIM Promo Reloaded) promises to have more customers smiling home with ‘plenty more millions’ in the monthly and bi-monthly draws and a sizzling Grand prize of N10,000,000 to one winner at the end of the promo.

Just as there are different stages of life, the Get Alert in Millions promo reloaded will be creating different types of millionaires.

1.      The first are the newbie millionaires who’ll win N2m & N1m monthly. All they have to do is either;

-        open any Fidelity Savings account and have as low as N20,000 in it OR

-        top up any of their existing savings account with Fidelity Bank with as low as N10,000

2.      The second type of millionaires aren’t new to the millionaire club as they’ll win N3,000,000 by just having N50,000 in their Savings account.

3.      The third type are the millionaire club patrons with N10,000,000. If you want to join this club, you’ll need to maintain an average balance of N200,000 in any of your savings account with Fidelity Bank for the duration of the promo.

Don’t be left out of this exciting opportunity. Just visit http://bit.ly/GetAlertInMiilions and start your journey to being a millionaire!

We Are Fidelity, We Keep Our Word.

