Home > News > Business >

FG sells N79.62bn bonds of 5, 10-yr tenors

Business FG sells N79.62bn bonds of 5, 10-yr tenors

According to a circular posted on the website of the Debt Management Office (DMO), N27.18 billion worth of the bonds were allotted at 14.50 per cent in 31 successful bids to mature in July, 2021.

  • Published:
Naira play

Naira

(buzznigeria.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government on Thursday said that it sold N79.62 billion worth of bonds during its February auction.

According to a circular posted on the website of the Debt Management Office (DMO), N27.18 billion worth of the bonds were allotted at 14.50 per cent in 31 successful bids to mature in July, 2021.

The amount allotted for the notes was lower than the N50 billion which was originally offered.

The DMO said that N52.44 billion bonds were allotted at 13.98 per cent in 68 successful bids to mature in Feb. 2028.

The July 2021 bond is re-opening of previous issues, while the February 2028 bond is a new 10-year issue.

Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit Partnership to serve as a tool...bullet
2 Paddy Adenuga 10 things you probably did not know about billionaire sonbullet
3 Ahmed Idris FAAC: Federation revenue declines by N19.6bn in January...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo's Letter FG lists Buhari's achievement following ex-president's statement
New Year Muslim group criticizes FG for recognizing Christian holiday
Debt Management Office DG says FG will reduce borrowing cost
Debt Management Office FG to auction N135bn bonds on September 27
Debt Management Office FG sells N100B sovereign sukuk at 16.7%
Diaspora Bond Fitch Ratings upgrades Nigeria’s $300 million Bond to 'B+'
Diaspora Bond FG raises $300 million from Nigerian living abroad
Sukuk Nigeria set to raise N100bn through Islamic bond
Ngige Minister says FG committed to combating climate change
Debts Management Office FG to issue 'Diaspora Bond' for infrastructure funding

Business

Nigeria bourse delists Seven-Up from trading on the exchange
Business NSE market capitalisation grosses N112bn in a session
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 23, 2018]
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 22, 2018]
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, February 21, 2018]