Home > News > Business >

FAAC: Federation revenue declines by N19.6bn in January

Ahmed Idris FAAC: Federation revenue declines by N19.6bn in January — Official

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the outcome of the monthly FAAC meeting, highlighted several factors that impacted negatively on the month’s income.

  • Published:
The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris play

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris

(Information NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal, States and Local Governments on Thursday shared N635.55 billion as revenue generated in January which showed a decline of N19.6 billion when compared to what was generated in December .

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the outcome of the monthly FAAC meeting, highlighted several factors that impacted negatively on the month’s income.

Operational challenges caused a decrease in crude oil export by 0.36 million barrels which reduced revenue from export sales for the federation by 113.86 million dollars.

“However, the average price of crude oil increased from 56.83 dollars to 57.71 dollars per barrel during the period.

“Other major issues that impacted negatively on operations were the shut-ins and shut-downs of production at various terminals for repairs and the Force Majeure declared at Bonny Terminals,” he said.

Idris said that the income from Petroleum Profit Tax and Companies Income Tax also decreased in the month under review.

He said that there was however, significant increase from oil royalty, Value Added Tax (VAT) while revenues from Import Duty increased marginally.

Giving a breakdown of the revenue generated, Idris said that N404.79 billion was generated as mineral revenue while N134.11 billion came from non-mineral revenue.

To this end, Idris said that Federal Government received N249.3 billion, States, N126.48 billion and the Local Governments, N97.51 billion.

He said that N52.04 billion was also shared among the oil producing states, representing 13 per cent of the oil revenue generated in the month of January.

Idris said the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) still remained 2.317 billion dollars while the balance in the Excess Petroleum Profit Tax account stood at 133 million dollars.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit Partnership to serve as a tool...bullet
2 Paddy Adenuga 10 things you probably did not know about billionaire sonbullet
3 Ahmed Idris FAAC: Federation revenue declines by N19.6bn in January...bullet

Related Articles

Sani Sha’aban Party strength depends on crisis resolution – APC chieftain
Buhari President loses niece, sister-in-law within 24 hours
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 1, 2018]
Muhammadu Buhari President returns to Abuja after his inauguration as AU Anti-Corruption Champion
Buhari President meets with Yari-led Governors' delegation in Abuja
Buhari President meets service chiefs to discuss security challenges
Fulani herdsmen Fayose orders group to pay N5,000 registration fee in Ekiti state
Benue Attacks Senate gives IGP 14-day ultimatum to arrest perpetrators
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 11, 2018]
Kudin Paris Club Kalli adadin kudin da ko wani jiha ta samu daga kudin Paris Club

Business

Nigeria bourse delists Seven-Up from trading on the exchange
Business NSE market capitalisation grosses N112bn in a session
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 23, 2018]
Naira
Business FG sells N79.62bn bonds of 5, 10-yr tenors
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 22, 2018]