Home > News > Business >

Emmanuel Iheanacho :  NNPC’s monopoly of petrol supply causes scarcity

Emmanuel Iheanacho NNPC’s monopoly of petrol supply causes scarcity

Iheanacho, also the Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that inability of NNPC...

  • Published:
Emmanuel Iheanacho play

Emmanuel Iheanacho

(imo state blog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An oil and gas merchant, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, has attributed the persistent scarcity of petrol to monopoly of the product by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Iheanacho, also the Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that inability of NNPC to create a window for private importers to import petrol also contributed to the scarcity.

According to him, the current shortage in fuel importation gap was caused by the landing cost margin of N171 per litre and the selling cost pegged at N 145 per litre.

Iheanacho said that this was not realistic for marketers to import and sell at that rate.

“The selling of the product at N145 per litre is no longer feasible with the current exchange rate.

“Shortage of foreign exchange and increase in crude prices have made it unprofitable to import petrol and sell same at N145 per litre.

“The problem is that importation of petrol is being handled, almost 100 per cent, by NNPC, while private importers backed out because the increase in crude price has made the landing cost high,’’ he said.

Iheanacho said that the marketers’ huge debts of over N800 billion had also contributed to the inability of marketers to import petrol.

He said that most independent marketers had closed their companies due to inability to pay their workers.

Iheanacho urged the Federal Government to settle all the outstanding debts owed marketers since 2015.

According to him, commercial banks have started taken over the property and tank farms of some companies that could not pay back their loans.

NAN reports that loading of petrol had commenced in Apapa.

Visit to Apapa on Tuesday showed that hundreds of trucks were on queue waiting to load the product at Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, NIPCO and other private depots.

NAN Correspondent who monitored the fuel situation in Lagos metropolis reports that long queues of motorists still persist in many filling stations in the metropolis.

In areas like Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Oshodi, Ajegunle, Ikotun, Bariga and Sango-Ota, some stations were still selling petrol for between N180 and N200 per litre.

In Ikorodu area, many filling stations were selling at N200 per litre, while only few were selling at the official price.

Commercial bus operators increased their fares by more than 100 per cent, claiming that they bought petrol above the official price of N145 per litre.

NAN reports that the transport fare from Ikorodu Garage to CMS has increased from N300 to N350 before the scarcity to N1000.

Also, from Epe to Ketu, passengers were being charged N1, 500 against N700 they were charging before scarcity, while the fare from Ketu to Costain was between N300 and N500.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Air Peace Nigerian airline takes delivery of additional B737 aircraftbullet
2 Innoson Full story of how Innocent Chukwuma fell out with GTBbullet
3 WorldRemit Switch to new money transfer services and receive an...bullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Danbaba Senator seeks review of revenue projections in budget
Senate Legislature calls for abolition of Excess Crude Account
In Ondo NNPC to create 1 million jobs, establish bio-fuel plant
Okonjo-Iweala Ex-Minister's memo resulted in N1.7tn revenue loss - Senate
NNPC Here's why corporation reshuffled 55 top executives
NNPC Corporation commences online monitoring of oil swap scheme
NNPC Corporation increases gas supply to power plants by 123 %
NNPC Corporation says 98% of documents in crude sale transactions are fake
Niger Delta Shell to start gas production at expanded Nigeria project
Maikanti Baru Crude oil production stands at 2.35m barrels per day – NNPC

Business

The value of Naira should be reflect the giant status of Nigerian economy.
Nigerian Economy Financial experts tie stock market performance in 2018 to budget implementation
Foodstuff
Yuletide Prices of commodities soar in Bayelsa
null
Tax Evasion Firm reopens sealed dredging site in Bayelsa
Passengers stranded as Arik workers embark on strike
Arik Passengers stranded as airline workers embark on strike