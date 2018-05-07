news

Dangote companies were among the worst performing stocks during the four-day trading session last week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.06% to close the week at 41,218.72 and N14.931 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE Industrial goods, and NSE Pension indices that appreciated by 0.12%, 1.56%, 1.06% and 0.21% respectively, while the NSE ASeM closed flat.

Dangote stocks led the flip side with its Flour mills losing N2.60 kobo at 18.57% change for the week while Dangote Sugar refinery Plc lost N2.40 kobo at 11.21%.

Others were Eternal Plc, Prestige Assurance Company Plc, Regency Alliance Insurance Company Plc, Oando Plc, Chams Plc, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc, Wapic Insurance Plc and Niger Insurance Company Plc.

Top 10 gainers for the week ended May 4, 2018, include:

1. C & I Leasing Plc

2. Unity Bank Plc

3. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc

4. Cement Co. of North Nigeria Plc

5. Beta Glass Plc

6. Livestock Feeds Plc

7. NPF Microfinance Bank Plc

8. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc

9. Union Bank Nigeria Plc

10. Vitafoam Nig. Plc.

Also READ: NSE emerges preferred host for 2018 ASEA conference

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.331 billion shares worth N20.835 billion in 18,695 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.825 billion shares valued at N24.653 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 23,148 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.042 billion shares valued at N11.275 billion traded in 9,665 deals; thus contributing 78.32% and 54.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 84.124 million shares worth N4.322 billion in 3,691 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry came third with a turnover of 51.918 million shares worth N596.463 million in 2,307 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – United Bank for Africa Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 457.930 million shares worth N3.784 billion in 1,469 deals, contributing 34.41% and 18.16% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.