Home > News > Business >

Britain to add Naira to list of accepted trade currencies

Naira Britain to add Nigeria's legal tender to list of accepted trade currencies

The Naira will become one of three West African currencies that UK Export Finance has pre-approved for its programme of funding transactions.

  • Published:
Britain to add Naira to list of accepted trade currencies play

Naira notes to join list of accepted trade currencies in Britain

(guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Britain’s export finance agency will add the Naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies”, Reuters reports.

This, according to the export finance agency, will allow it to provide financing for transactions with Nigerian businesses denominated in the local currency.

Naira makes foreign entry

The Naira will become one of three West African currencies that UK Export Finance has pre-approved for its programme of funding transactions that promote trade with Britain.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, addressing the audience on Nigerian economy. play

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, addressing the audience on Nigerian economy.

(The PlatformNigeria)

 

“This is a clear indication of how much value the UK places on its relationship with Nigeria.

“It will provide a firm foundation for a significant increase in trade and investment between both countries," Paul Arkwright, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, said in the UK’s credit agency statement.

Britain voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, which has forced London to rethink its trade ties with the rest of the world. The United Kingdom and the EU struck an agreement in December that opened the way for talks on future trade ties.

The process

The UK export finance agency in its statement said the UK will provide up to 85 percent of funding for projects containing at least 20 percent British content.

The Naira financing will follow the same structure as a someone buying in sterling, except that Nigerian firms taking out a loan in the local currency can benefit from a UK government-backed guarantee.

ALSO READ: Economist forecasts better performance for Naira in 2018

Analysts speak on the landmark

Already, analysts have welcomed the impact of the financing option on the local currency.

However, some of the analysts said it might increase Nigeria’s liability as trades mature for settlement and questioned the rate at which funds would be disbursed, since local interest rates are in high double-digits.

The head of Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives, Bismark Rewane, said the financing deal with the UK would help local importers buy British goods.

“If I buy a Rover, the British government is now guaranteeing that I can pay in naira, so the foreign exchange risk has been shifted from me to the Nigerian government,” Rewane said.

“If the Central Bank of Nigeria is unable to remit funds to the UK, then the liability will be on Nigeria.”

In the last three years, severe Dollar shortages in Nigeria caused by lower oil prices forced the central bank to allow the Naira to float, after which it lost third of its official value.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Paddy Adenuga 10 things you probably did not know about billionaire sonbullet
2 Paddy Adenuga Billionaire son almost acquired Chevron for $50 million...bullet
3 Lekki-Ikoyi 5 reasons why you'll soon start paying more at Lagos...bullet

Related Articles

Forex Naira appreciates further, sells at N425/$ in parallel market
In Lagos Expert predicts naira appreciation as BDCs receive more Diaspora remittances
Kemi Adeosun We’ll be prudent in management of our loans
CBN Apex bank injects $190m into FOREX market, opens up market
In Nigeria Cryptocurrency craze unfazed by bitcoin plunge
Buhari All you need to know about 2018 budget
Kemi Adeosun Accurate statistics is essential for achieving Nigeria’s economic growth
NSE All-Share Index rebounds by 0.22% growth
Economy Presidency praises Q3 increase in GDP

Business

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Governor engages agric investors, says Kogi is safe
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 8, 2018]
The difficulty of transferring money in sub-Saharan Africa has made cryptocurrencies attractive for Nigerians despite the volatility of bitcoin
In Nigeria Cryptocurrency craze unfazed by bitcoin plunge
Boeing and Brazil's Embraer are near a deal that would leave military business under Brazilian control and separated from a new commercial venture, that would be based in Chicago
In Chicago Boeing, Embraer near deal on commercial air business