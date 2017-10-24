Beyond Limits :  An exciting journey begins!

A lot of us dream of what we’d like to achieve in our lives. Sometimes, we are constrained by our beliefs, mindsets, physical and social realities; which pose as obstacles to achieving our vison and goals.

How do you go from desire to results, and overcome challenges along the way?

Coming online soon, Beyond Limits Bootcamp is an educative mentorship program that takes participants on a journey of self discovery, designed to help them realize their full potential. Beyond Limits is an invitation to dream big and to take the first steps to success.

Join Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor as she coaches 13 young women to reposition their mindsets, and challenges them to transform their limiting beliefs into empowering actions.

Juliet is the founder of Beyond Limits Africa, an initiative, born out of her desire to help young people become the best versions of themselves. She is the Country Manager of Google Nigeria, a Leadership Coach and Technology Evangelist.

Join the movement now. @beyondlimitsafrica on IG, FACEBOOK // @beyondlimitsng on TWITTER

Meet the remarkable women on this first season, who are pushing beyond Limits.

