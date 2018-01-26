Home > News > Business >

5 reasons why fares will be hiked at Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate

Lekki-Ikoyi 5 reasons why you'll soon start paying more at Lagos toll gates

Fares at the Lekki-Ikoyi and Lekki-Epe expressways are about to go all the way up. Here are 5 reasons why.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 reasons why you'll soon start paying more at Lagos toll gates play

View of Ikoyi link bridge from Lekki

(Tolet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lagos residents and commuters will be paying more when they ply the Lekki-Ikoyi and Lekki-Epe expressways from February 1, 2018.

According to the Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Mohammed Hassan, the “current business realities and increasing cost of operation” means that the old rates will no longer apply.

The following are current rates at the Lekki toll gates:

Lekki-Epe toll gate

Cars--N120

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs)--N150

Commercial buses--N80

Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge play Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge (Pulse)

 

Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

Cars--N250

SUVs--N300

Commercial bus drivers aren’t allowed on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

The new rates are yet to be announced.

Here are five reasons why the old rates at the tolls will no longer apply from next week:

1. Stakeholders have blessed the rate increase

According to Hassan, consultations with stakeholders on the proposed hike, went particularly well.

Lekki-Ikoyi toll bridge play Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge is sometimes a tourist thing

 

“Following extensive consultations held with stakeholders in the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway of Lagos State, the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), has announced a review in toll tariffs at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza with effect from Thursday, February 1, 2018,” Hassan said.

2. There has been no increase in toll fares since the gates were born

“Since the commencement of tolling in December 2011, the toll tariffs had remained the same despite the continuous increase in the cost of operations to ensure that the toll plazas and the road infrastructure are well maintained”, Hassan said.

Lekki-Epe toll plaza play Toll at Lekki-Epe expressway (Newmail-ng.com)

 

3. Hike is necessary so that LCC can pay off debts

In Hassan’s words: “The toll review has also become necessary to enable the company meet its loan obligations to its local and foreign lenders”.

Lekki-Epe Expressway toll gate play The toll gate at the Lekki-Epe expressway will soon attract more charges (Papabaks)

 

4. The economic climate in Nigeria has become very tough

“The toll fare increase is as a result of current economic and business realities that have adversely increased the cost of operations and maintenance of the company’s loan obligations”, Hassan added.

5. Forex has shot up since 2011

“Foreign exchange rates have continued to increase astronomically in the last couple of years. LCC cannot continue to operate or provide the services required from us if we do not review the toll tariffs”, Hassan said.

____

The plan to hike toll fares was made public in November of 2017. However, the Lagos State government asked LCC to temporarily shelve the move.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 ALAT What is the future of banking?bullet
2 Dangote Billionaire soon to finish N250 million business school for UIbullet
3 Court Case DSTV owner to pay N5.9 billion for using Lagbaja, UEFA songsbullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Iheanacho NNPC’s monopoly of petrol supply causes scarcity - Oil marketer
End Of Luck Lagos police arrest robbers who posed as law enforcement officers with fake guns
Pulse List The most picturesque places in Lagos
For The Daring 4 extreme sports you can try out in Lagos
Outdoor 4 best places to go paddleboarding in Lagos
LCC Toll Gate Nigerians protest increase in Lekki toll gates tariffs
Waste Disposal in Lagos Why keeping Lagos clean will take a collective effort
Pulse Opinion Whoever thought of Lekki toll hike has no fear of God
Lekki Conservative Centre Home of Africa's longest canopy walkway

Business

Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 25, 2018]
50Cent made over $7M selling album with Bitcoin in 2014
50 Cent Rapper made over $7M selling album with Bitcoin in 2014
An entrepreneur with an humble beginning
Adetola Nola Entrepreneur speaks on humble beginnings
Ifetayo Emmanuel Daniel
Ifetayo Emmanuel Daniel My passions, my ventures