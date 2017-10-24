5 business lessons we can learn from AY Makun

AY Makun recently featured as a guest on CNN’s ‘Marketplace Africa’.

During his interview with news presenter and journalist Zain Asher, the Corporate World Entertainment CEO shared a few pointers on the keys to his success. Here are five business strategies we can learn from him.

Diversify your art

For many years, AY was know to many as just a comedian. For years he’s hosted an annual comedy show tagged ‘AY Live’. Now he is known as an actor and a film producer. In 2013, he launched a TV sitcom called “AY’s Crib” which he also starred in.

2014 saw him take a big project with his debut self-produced movie “30 Days in Atlanta”. This movie went on to break records as the highest grossing cinema movie of all time in Nigeria, after it earned N76million in seven weeks of showing on cinema screens across Nigeria. “30 Days In Atlanta” was also listed in the 2017 Guinness Book of World Records. Following this he produced another comedy drama “A Trip to Jamaica”.

Invest in yourself

If you’ve got a dream, put together a plan and invest in yourself. This was what he did using personal funds for his first blockbuster movie.

Take risks

During his interview, AY revealed he took proceeds from his comedy shows and invested this into his movies.

"I am more of a risk taker. I take risks in the sense that I have other comedy platforms. If I'm doing standup, maybe the proceeds from standup would proceed into this new line of business which is movie making", he said.

If you have a good product, consumers will patronise you.

“Recession or no recession, Nigerians want to like a product and they are ready to go out there and see it – it’s part of the relief for them”, he said.

Collaborate

From stage to screen, AY collaborates with many other creative talent from the entertainment sector.