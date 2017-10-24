Home > News > Business >

5 business lessons we can learn from AY Makun

AY Makun 5 business lessons we can learn from the entertainer

Since debut into entertainment, AY has branched out into several sectors in the industry and his creative efforts have scored him success.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
AY Makun play

AY Makun

(Stargist)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AY Makun recently featured as a guest on CNN’s ‘Marketplace Africa’.

During his interview with news presenter and journalist  Zain Asher, the Corporate World Entertainment CEO shared a few pointers on the keys to his success. Here are five business strategies we can learn from him.

Diversify your art

AY Makun's "30 Days in Atlanta" enters Guinness Book of Records play

AY Makun's "30 Days in Atlanta" enters Guinness Book of Records

 

For many years, AY was know to many as just a comedian. For years he’s hosted an annual comedy show tagged ‘AY Live’. Now he is known as an actor and a film producer. In 2013, he launched a TV sitcom called “AY’s Crib” which he also starred in.

2014 saw him take a big project with his debut self-produced movie “30 Days in Atlanta”. This movie went on to break records as the highest grossing cinema movie of all time in Nigeria, after it earned N76million in seven weeks of showing on cinema screens across Nigeria. “30 Days In Atlanta” was also listed in the 2017 Guinness Book of World Records. Following this he produced another comedy drama “A Trip to Jamaica”.

ALSO READ: “30 Days In Atlanta” breaks box office record, grosses N76M

Invest in yourself

AY MAkun won the Golden Movie Awards Best writer for his comedy movie "A Trip to Jamaica" play

AY MAkun won the Golden Movie Awards Best writer for his comedy movie "A Trip to Jamaica"
 

If you’ve got a dream, put together a plan and invest in yourself. This was what he did using personal funds for his first blockbuster movie.

Take risks

During his interview, AY revealed he took proceeds from his comedy shows and invested this into his movies.

"I am more of a risk taker. I take risks in the sense that I have other comedy platforms. If I'm doing standup, maybe the proceeds from standup would proceed into this new line of business which is movie making", he said.

If you have a good product, consumers will patronise you.

Recession or no recession, Nigerians want to like a product and they are ready to go out there and see it – it’s part of the relief for them”, he said.

Collaborate

AY Makun and Funke Akindele at "A Trip to Jamaica" premiere play

AY Makun and Funke Akindele at "A Trip to Jamaica" premiere

From stage to screen, AY collaborates with many other creative talent from the entertainment sector.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion If you still don't have BVN, hide your facebullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala 5 ways ex minister says Nigeria can fight corruptionbullet
3 Buhari, D-8 5 things president told world leaders at summitbullet

Related Articles

Motion Picture & Money 5 movies that teach financial lessons
Financial Tips Money lessons from 5 female celebrities
Adesua Etomi Actress gives money tips
Pulse Opinion If you still don't have BVN, hide your face

Business

PZ Wilmar WFN
PZ Wilmar Brand partners with NCF for Annual Walk for 'Nature Event' 2017
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala Ex-Minister's memo resulted in N1.7tn revenue loss - Senate
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, October 24, 2017]
Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
Forex CBN strengthens market stability with $195m