Home > News >

14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence: UN

United Nations 14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence

Some 14,000 people have fled violence in the Central African Republic and crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo in less than a week, the United Nations said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More than 600,000 people have been displaced by violence within the Central African Republic and a further 500,000 have crossed borders as refugees, while 2.4 million people are in need of emergency food aid play

More than 600,000 people have been displaced by violence within the Central African Republic and a further 500,000 have crossed borders as refugees, while 2.4 million people are in need of emergency food aid

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some 14,000 people have fled violence in the Central African Republic and crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo in less than a week, the United Nations said Friday.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said it was "alarmed" about the displacement of 7,000 people from the southeast of the strife-torn country, adding that they were arriving "into a situation of little help and desperate need".

"The speed of arrivals and the very limited humanitarian presence in the area mean that people urgently need increased support," said UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler, adding that most of the refugees were women and children.

He said the agencies capacity for an emergency response is "severely stretched".

A further 7,000 refugees from the central CAR town of Bambari also poured into DRC, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Violence in Bambari on Monday and Tuesday night led to the deaths of a local NGO worker and midwife, and saw the town's police station and UN bases attacked by armed men, presumed to be linked to the Union for Peace in CAR (UPC) group.

The UN said it had resumed control of the city on Wednesday.

On Thursday a Mauritanian peacekeeper was killed and eight injured in an attack on a UN convoy near the southeastern town of Alindao.

The number of people from CAR fleeing to northern DRC had jumped even before the latest influx, the UN said, having risen from 102,000 to 182,000 in less than a year.

The UN has around 12,500 personnel deployed in Central Africa as part of its MINUSCA mission, one of the world body's largest peacekeeping forces.

The state controls only a small part of CAR's national territory. Armed groups clash in the provinces for control of resources, including diamonds, gold and livestock.

The violence has raised fears that the country, one of the most unstable in the world, could again plunge into a bloody sectarian conflict.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kenyan Flood Search for survivors as Kenya burst dam toll reaches 44bullet
2 NGO DR Congo planning to allow oil exploration in national parksbullet
3 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet

Related Articles

Venezuela Country opposition figures end jail protest
France Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons
US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
United Nations Votes to send war crimes probe to Gaza
Gaza Draft UN text backs 'international protection mission'
IGP Idris 5 public officials who made embarrassing mistakes
In Sarajevo Police dismantle migrant camp
Syria France freezes company assets over chemical weapons
Clearance Operation Kachin civilians flee Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
World Malaysia seizes Najib's 'Rather Big' trove of jewels and handbags

News

In Kwara INEC registers 104,388 voters, receives 10,221 new PVCs
The mother of Leila al-Ghandour (C) weeps as she holds the body of her eight-month-old baby who according to Gaza's health ministry died of inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli army during protests on the Gaza-Israel border
In Israel Army disputes Hamas 'fake news' on tear gas baby
Fayose tells President that the APC will be disgraced at the Ekiti governorship election in July.
Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Faoyse tells President
Igbo group supports TY Danjuma’s claims
Taraba Killings Army says Danjuma’s allegations baseless