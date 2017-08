24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Masterkraft and Wizkid have worked together yet again on new music titled 'Odoo'.

This follows their collaboration in the certified hit song 'Medicine' released on Wizkid's return to Nigeria.

'Odoo' just like 'Medicine' has that eastern Nigerian flavour all over the chorus of the song.

Listen and enjoy Wizkid's sound on the homefront.