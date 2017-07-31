Tekno brags about writing and producing the biggest songs out of Nigeria now.

On social media, he wrote:

"Listen guys I write and I produce the biggest songs in the music industry right now, You all better put some respect on my name, It’s my sound right now I own the music."

@alhajitekno brags about being one of the best producers, songwriters in Nigrerian music right now https://t.co/ksZptQbRKU — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tekno just released a new tune where he samples a number of songs to arrive at 'Go', the title of the song.

This kind of talk was what got him a sub from Wizkid when he meddled into the 'international beef talk' between Wizkid and Davido, where he later in a sarcastic tone apologised to Wizkid for comparing himself to him and Davido, asking to create a song for Wizkid like he did for Davido.

Perhaps Tekno's statement speaks for him as one of the biggest songwriters and producers of Nigerian music but should he come out to say it?

