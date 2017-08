24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sarkodie is here with a new rap tune 'Kankpe' featuring Patoranking.

The song is richly laced with Jazz instrumentals that makes it a modernized beat.

Patoranking does most of the work on the song, Sarkodie giving him that much time to shine on the song.

Download and listen to song here.