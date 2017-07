24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reekado Banks has released new tunes produced by Altims titled 'Easy (Jeje)' and 'Kiss me'.

Released over the weekend, both songs that center on love were produced by in-house Mavin's DJ Altims.

Listen and download 'Easy (Jeje)' and 'Kiss me'.