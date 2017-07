24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Basemoe Records recording artist Radeo sought out rapper Reminisce for this track titled 'Gentleman'.



Radeo's track 'Gentleman' has got that vibe of the Legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti in it.

The song was produced by Ekelly.

