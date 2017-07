Gearing to release his next mixtape project titled "Everyone's A Target" and fresh off giving one of the most memorable freestyles on Jimmy's Jumpoff, fast rising rap act Payper enlisted legendary emcee TerryThaRapman on this awesome rap remix to one of the biggest songs out right now,

'Wild Thoughts' was originally performed by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Payper and Terry add their own flavour to the record making it a masterpiece.