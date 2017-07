24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

D€9 gives you something to bob your head to with a new solo jam, 'Homeboy'.

Rendered in his usual trademark slow mode, the singer engages himself in a conversational with a love interest.

The theme of the song borders on unrequited love while also reminiscing about previous heartbreaks.

This is a better improvement from 'Ijeoma', one of D€9's recent tracks.

Download and listen.