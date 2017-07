24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arnolden has released a dope soul inspiring jam, 'Friends' and it is nothing short of perfection.

He teamed up with former MTN Project Fame contestant, Geoffrey.

Both providing a whole lot of musical passion on the hot tune.

The track is the soundtrack of a short movie titled "Twisted" which is set for an imminent release.

Record producer, Hteeondbeat ensured the final bliss on this one with his impressive beats.

