Music Wizkid - 'Medicine' (remix) ft Flavour, Phyno

Here's a remix to Wizkid's latest song 'Medicine'. It's got Flavour and Phyno.

Wizkid drops the remix his latest tune 'Medicine' with Phyno and Flavour on board.

Check this tune out and share your thoughts!

