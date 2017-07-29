Music :  Victoria Kimani - 'China love' ft R.City

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kenya's Victoria Kimani has released a new single, ‘China love’, for her fans.

Kimani rides the Island-inspired, Drey Beatz-produced track, telling of how she wants true, no fake, no bootleg love.

She is collaborating with International artists and Grammy award winning songwriter Rock City (Theron Thomas) who have written songs for Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Adam Levine and Ariana Grande.