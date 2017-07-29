Home > New Music >

Music :  Victoria Kimani - 'China love' ft R.City

Music Victoria Kimani - 'China love' ft R.City

Kimani rides the Island-inspired, Drey Beatz-produced track, telling of how she wants true, no fake, no bootleg love.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

EP Edword - "Eden Pieces"
D'banj 'Be with you' [Video]
Music Tayo Faniran - 'Biggy back'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kenya's Victoria Kimani has released a new single, ‘China love’, for her fans. 

Kimani rides the Island-inspired, Drey Beatz-produced track, telling of how she wants true, no fake, no bootleg love.  

She is collaborating with International artists and Grammy award winning songwriter Rock City (Theron Thomas) who have written songs for Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Adam Levine and Ariana Grande.

Listen and download ‘China love’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Music Davido - 'Pere' ft Young Thug, Rae Sremmundbullet
2 Music Chordratic - 'Ayo'bullet
3 Music Mister Jay - 'Odo'bullet

New Music

Music Wizkid - 'Medicine'
Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie
Pulse Music Video Chart Seyi Shay's 'Weekend vibes' seizes number one spot this week
Tayo Faniran - biggy back
Music Tayo Faniran - 'Biggy back'
Young Stunna Compose feat. JSongz prod. by DJ Khayleb
Music Young Stunna - 'Compose' ft JSongz