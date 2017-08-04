Music :  Tomi Agape – 'Breeze'

The new record embraces love via production by Spax.
Talented UK-based singer, Tomi Agape comes through with a new record titled 'Breeze'.
The new record embraces love via production by Spax.
Listen and download.
Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only)
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan