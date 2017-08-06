Music :  Timmy - 'Big Boy'

Talented Singer and Producer, Tiimmy, fresh off signing a record deal with Capetown based music label, Champions Global Entertainment drops this new jam titled, 'Big Boy' produced by himself and mixed and mastered by Foremost Sound engineer, Foster Zeeno.

Tiimmy born Ibrahim Timilehin Balogun is a young Nigerian born Afrobeat/Afropop singer and an adept producer who has produced and collaborated with multiple south African Artistes.

The song, 'Big Boy', laced with motivational words over a very groovy Afropop sound, is a testament to a change in the status of a young man who despite insurmountable odds, makes headway in life and thus the figurative title: "Big Boy".

The video for this single is in the works, and was directed by Capetown's finest director Alessio Studio Space.