Home > New Music >

Music :  Nova - 'One time' ft Bankyondbeatz

Music Nova - 'One time' ft Bankyondbeatz

The song was inspired by a fashion shoot for a clothing line and appreciating women as a work of art.

  • Published:
Nova - One time feat. Bankyondbeatrz play

Nova  - One time feat. Bankyondbeatrz

(Nova)

Music DJ Consequence, Phantom - 'Fall' (Afro EDM refix)
Music Paper Corleone - 'Wild thoughts' ft Terrytharapman (remix cover)
Music OmoAkin - 'Party like 1999'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nova sings with mild autotune about a woman who he can’t get out of his mind. The mellow yet catchy tune is an enigma in that it’s suitable for both the dance floor and headphone listening which features the talented music producer Bankyondbeatz.

‘One Time’ is about approaching a Nigerian woman, which, according to Nova, is a beautiful art. “It can be a very arduous task because they have this mysterious aura to them,” says Nova. “That mysterious nature inspired ‘One Time.’ It’s not a love song, it’s more of a lust rhythm.”

The singer says the song was inspired by a fashion shoot for his clothing line MVNSV. “We set out to create a sound that precisely expresses the mysterious vibes we got from the model Rita Murphy,” he says.

Stream “One Time”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Music DJ Spinall - 'Calm down' ft Mr Eazibullet
2 Music Emma Nyra - 'Jamina'bullet
3 Music DJ Consequence, Phantom - 'Fall' (Afro EDM refix)bullet

New Music

OmoAkin Party like 1999 promo cover
Music OmoAkin - 'Party like 1999'
Paper Corleone - 'Wild thoughts' ft Terrytharapman (remix cover)
Music Paper Corleone - 'Wild thoughts' ft Terrytharapman (remix cover)
GMK's OTB
Music ThatBoyGMK - 'OTB'
SmoothKiss ft Taye-Curreny - I Love Ibadan
Music Smoothkiss - 'I love Ibadan' ft Taye Currency