Music :  Nova - 'One time' ft Bankyondbeatz

Nova sings with mild autotune about a woman who he can’t get out of his mind. The mellow yet catchy tune is an enigma in that it’s suitable for both the dance floor and headphone listening which features the talented music producer Bankyondbeatz.

‘One Time’ is about approaching a Nigerian woman, which, according to Nova, is a beautiful art. “It can be a very arduous task because they have this mysterious aura to them,” says Nova. “That mysterious nature inspired ‘One Time.’ It’s not a love song, it’s more of a lust rhythm.”

The singer says the song was inspired by a fashion shoot for his clothing line MVNSV. “We set out to create a sound that precisely expresses the mysterious vibes we got from the model Rita Murphy,” he says.

Stream “One Time”.