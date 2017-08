24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

J. Martins has returned with this mellow sound titled 'Betrayal' featuring Phyno.

The 'Cool temper' singer in March held a concert celebrating 10 years on stage as a performing artist and African ambassador.

The 'Good or bad' crooner is known for his collaboration with francophone country artists, the east and west African countries.

Get 'Betrayal' here.