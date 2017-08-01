Home > New Music >

Music :  Donni - 'Everyday' ft Ajaa

Donni - 'Everyday' ft Ajaa

Singer and songwriter, Donald Nelson, popularly known as Donni, has released his new single titled ‘Everyday’.

The singer who enjoys a healthy African following, from his base in Europe drops this after the success of his previous record ‘Better days’, with the video clocking over a million Youtube views.

Produced by D’Tunes, ‘Everyday’ also features lyrics by rapper Ajaa.

Listen and download 'Every day'.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

