Music :  Donni - 'Everyday' ft Ajaa

Singer and songwriter, Donald Nelson, popularly known as Donni, has released his new single titled ‘Everyday’.
The singer who enjoys a healthy African following, from his base in Europe drops this after the success of his previous record ‘Better days’, with the video clocking over a million Youtube views.
Produced by D’Tunes, ‘Everyday’ also features lyrics by rapper Ajaa.