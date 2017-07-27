Music :  Davido - 'Pere' ft Young Thug, Rae Sremmund

Home > New Music >

The song has been teased repeatedly in 2016, with a video already shot. Now it has made its way to the internet.

Davido and Rae Sremmurd collaborated on a record titled 'Pere'. play

Davido and Rae Sremmurd collaborated on a record titled 'Pere'.

(Davido/Instagram)

Off his deal with Sony, Davido is back with a new single to continue the push for his international campaign. He has released a new track, ‘Pere’, which features US acts, Young Thug and Rae Sremmund.

The song has been teased repeatedly in 2016, with a video already shot. Now it has made its way to the internet. ‘Pere’, an urban record, is  produced by DJ Mustard.

Listen to 'Pere' on Soundcloud.

