Home > New Music >

Music :  Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow'

Music Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow'

Follow Ajofe on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook - @ajofestreetmic or visit his website www.ajofestreetmic.com

  • Published:
Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow' play

Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow'

Music Bils - 'Still Lagos (Freestyle)'
Music Kelvin BOJ - 'Bae bae' ft Demarco, Wande Coal
Music Dayo Amusa - 'Women Arise'
Music Ric Hassani - 'Only you'
Gospel Music Frank Edwards - 'Miracle rain'
Music Radeo - 'Gentleman' ft Reminisce
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two weeks away from the release of Ajofe StreetMic's "Sweet XVI" EP (billed to release on the July 25, 2017), the Afro-Alternative artist has decided to tease lovers of his music with a single off the compilation.

Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow' play

Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow'

 

"Mobolowo" curated by Nigeria's hit maker - Ekelly and Ajofe StreetMic is one of the 5 songs on the "Sweet XVI" compilation which the artist and his team has promised to be a conscious storytelling session with the creative use of unique vocal texture, style of delivery and sound sonics.

Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow' play

Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow'

 

Follow Ajofe on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook - @ajofestreetmic or visit his website www.ajofestreetmic.com

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Music Oritsefemi - 'Our government I beg'bullet
2 Music Demmie Vee ft 9ice - 'Love me tender' (remix)bullet
3 Music Blackmagic - 'Wonder' ft Fetty Wapbullet

New Music

Radeo - Gentleman ft Reminisce
Music Radeo - 'Gentleman' ft Reminisce
Kelvin-BOJ-Bae-Bae-Ft.-Demarco-Wande-Coal.jpg
Music Kelvin BOJ - 'Bae bae' ft Demarco, Wande Coal
Frank Edwards - Miracle rain
Gospel Music Frank Edwards - 'Miracle rain'
Bils drops a freestyle titled 'Still Lagos'
Music Bils - 'Still Lagos (Freestyle)'