Music :  Ajofe StreetMC - 'Mobolow'

Two weeks away from the release of Ajofe StreetMic's "Sweet XVI" EP (billed to release on the July 25, 2017), the Afro-Alternative artist has decided to tease lovers of his music with a single off the compilation.

"Mobolowo" curated by Nigeria's hit maker - Ekelly and Ajofe StreetMic is one of the 5 songs on the "Sweet XVI" compilation which the artist and his team has promised to be a conscious storytelling session with the creative use of unique vocal texture, style of delivery and sound sonics.

