'Jenifa' releases first record titled 'I want to rap'

Music Jenifa - 'I want to rap'

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' persona decides to jump on a beat in the studio, with the intention to rap.

Jenifa out with first song ''I want to rap' play

Jenifa out with first song ''I want to rap'

Nollywood actress Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele  has released her first record titled 'I want to rap'.

The much followed and loved film and TV persoanlity is simply having fun and being her typical 'Jenifa' alter ego on-screen personality for the song.

Funke and her husband JJC Skills recently formed a TV and film production outfit Sceneone Productions which has birthed a TV series called "Industreet" which mirrors happenings in the Nigerian music industry.

