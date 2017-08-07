Nollywood actress Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele has released her first record titled 'I want to rap'.

The much followed and loved film and TV persoanlity is simply having fun and being her typical 'Jenifa' alter ego on-screen personality for the song.

Funke and her husband JJC Skills recently formed a TV and film production outfit Sceneone Productions which has birthed a TV series called "Industreet" which mirrors happenings in the Nigerian music industry.

