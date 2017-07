24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Indigenous rapper Erigga has released the single 'Lagos' featuring Duncan Mighty off his "A Trip To The South" album.

The LP comprising 15 tracks features acts like Skales, Duncan Mighty and Orezi.

Erigga will be kicking off the album live performance tour with guest artist Efe winner BBNaija 2017 on August 13, 2017 at Abuja.

Get 'Lagos' single here.

Get album on iTunes/Apple Music.