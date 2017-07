24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Atlanta based Nigerian artist Kelvin BOJ enlisted 'Iskaba' hit singer Wande Coal and Jamaican Dancehall act Demarco for this mid-tempo song centred around love titled 'Bae bae'.

The tune marks his first attempt under BC Records.

