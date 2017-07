A&R exec at Chocolate City, Debbie Romeo has released her debut single as an artist titled 'Popping'.



She returned actively to music last year and has been catering to weddings, parties and corporate events with her band, ‘The Contraband’.

‘Popping’ is a celebration of a winner’s attitude as reflected by the line "They’re calling me corny so I turned up the heat, made sure I got it popping".

Listen.